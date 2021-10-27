On Monday, October 25, 2021, Jack K. Hepler, loving husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather, passed away at age 83.

Jack was born on December 29, 1937 in the Franklin hospital of Franklin, PA.

He worked for Smith Oil Leases when he was younger.

He loved to fish and taught all three of his daughters, as well as all of his grandchildren, to fish.

He also loved to work with wood and he would build in his free time.

You could usually find him spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Ora and Carrie Hepler; brothers, Clinton and Orren Hepler; sisters, Eleverta Reagle, Buella Kightlinger, Viola Russell, and Twila Hoffman; and son-in-law, Alfred H Ritchey, Jr.

He is survived by his sister, Ruth Chase of Hawaii.

He is further survived by his wife, Esther. They were married October 6, 1958 at the First Presbyterian Church of Oil City. They have three daughters that also survive: Carlotta Blauser and husband, Brian, of Ohio, Brenda Hepler of Franklin, and Bonnie Ritchey of Franklin. He was blessed with his grandchildren, Adam Blauser of Ohio, Erin Williams and husband, Jonathan, of Tennessee, Jackelyn Depew and husband, Gregory, of Seneca, Alan Ritchey and son, Chance, of Seneca, Joey Ritchey and partner, Kelsey, along with daughter, Lyla, of Franklin, Amanda Fronk and children, Brianna and Brandon, Oil City, Kila Fronk and daughter, Madison of Meadville, and Daniel Fronk and wife, Julia, along with children, Wyatt and Emerson, of Reno.

In keeping with the family’s wishes, there will be no public visitation.

Funeral services for Jack will be held privately for the family.

Gardinier-Warren Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc., 1315 Chestnut Street, Franklin, PA 16323, were entrusted with funeral arrangements.

To send cards, online condolences, or for more information, family and friends are invite to visit www.gardinierwarrenfh.com.

