Joseph J. Maslak, 97, a resident of 602 Grant Street, Franklin died peacefully Sunday, October 24, 2021 at UPMC-Northwest in Seneca; following a period of declining health.

He was born December 8, 1923 in Franklin, a beloved son of the late: John and Nellie Szostak Maslak.

Joe was a 1943 graduate of Franklin High School.

Following high school, Joe proudly served his country as a member of the U.S. Navy, where he earned the rank of Quartermaster Third Class, during World War II. He served aboard the U.S.S. Canberra, as well as the U.S.S. Cape Esperance. For service to his country, he was awarded The American Area Service Medal with 4 Bronze Stars; The Asiatic-Pacific Victory Medal; and The Philippines Liberation Medal with 2 Bronze Stars.

Following his stint in the Navy, Joe owned and operated with his brother-in-law, Alex Pachla the former Colonial Hotel in Franklin.

Joe loved baseball and mentoring young people. He was the manager and coach of the Franklin V.F.W. Little League team for many years; and had managed and coached the Venango Federal Connie Mac team which went to the Pennsylvania State Playoffs.

Joe will always fondly be remembered by so many for his ready smile and cheerful disposition.

He was a “man on the go”, and always looked forward to coffee at Franklin’s McDonald’s with family or friends.

He enjoyed hunting and fishing in his earlier years.

Above all, Joe cherished his family, especially his grandchildren and great-grandson.

His work history began with SOCONY Mobil. He then worked at Shaw Industries in Franklin, and finally with Reno Plastics, from where he retired.

He was an active and faithful lifelong member of St. Patrick Church in Franklin.

He also was a lifetime member of the P.N.A.; a lifetime member of the Franklin Elks Lodge B.P.O.E. #110; and a lifetime member of Jesse Greer Post #1835 V.F.W. Club in Franklin.

He was married August 25, 1947 by his brother-in-law to be, Reverend Bronislaw J. Worsa in the Church of the Assumption B.V.M. Church in Oil City to the former Cecelia A. Worsa. She preceded him in death on October 13, 2012, after happily celebrating sixty-five years of marriage.

He is survived by his daughter, Joanne Wheaton and her husband Lee of Orchard Park, NY; and by two sons: Joseph Maslak and his wife Michele of Southern Shores, NC; and Gary Maslak of Franklin.

Also surviving are his grandchildren: Jared and Miranda Maslak of Deerfield, IL; Evan and Casey Maslak of Overland Park, KS; and Jessica Bridon and her husband, Marc of West Seneca, NY; in addition to a great-grandson, Cohen Maslak.

Also surviving are many loving nieces, nephews, extended family members and friends.

In addition to his beloved wife and parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers: Frank and Bert Sisko; and by two sisters: Julia Pachla and Mary M. Gilara.

In keeping with his wishes, there will be no public visitation.

Family and friends are invited to attend his Mass of Christian Burial Friday at 11 AM at St. Patrick Church in Franklin with Father Kyle Seyler officiating.

Interment will be beside his beloved wife, Cecelia, in Calvary Cemetery, Oil City.

Memorial contributions, if desired, may be directed in his name to St. Patrick Church, 949 Liberty Street, Franklin, PA 16323.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Timothy E. Hartle Funeral Home, 1328 Elk Street, Franklin.

Please visit www.hartlefuneralhome.com for further information and to leave a note of condolence.

