Lawrence B. Brand, 76, of Lucinda, passed away Monday, October 25, 2021, at Butler Memorial Hospital.

He was born in Lucinda on July 26, 1945 to the late Henry A. and Mildred C. (Gatesman) Brand.

Lawrence served in the United States Army during Vietnam.

He was a self-employed electrician all his life. Lawrence enjoyed being an electrician so much he considered electrical work a hobby.

Besides his parents he was preceded in death by 3 brothers, Paul, George, and Joseph and a sister, Dorothy Fescenmyer.

Lawrence leaves behind numerous nieces and nephews.

As per his wishes, there will be no public funeral service.

Borland-Ensminger Funeral Home, Inc. in Leeper was entrusted with the arrangements.

Online condolences may be made to his family at borlandensmingerfh.com.

