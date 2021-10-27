Letter to the Editor: Social Media Can Help Rural Small Businesses, Nonprofits And Strengthen Communities

The following letter was submitted by Gordon Barrows, Mayor of New Bethlehem Borough and Owner of TechReady Professionals.

November 18 marks the commemoration of National Rural Health Day, a day to “Celebrate the Power of Rural” by honoring the community-minded spirit that prevails in rural America. But rural health isn’t just about our physical well-being; it’s also evident when our businesses are thriving, our nonprofits are making an impact, and our communities are bonding in a positive way.

A major driver of rural health in western Pennsylvania is social media networking. As a prolific consumer of social media, I’ve seen the good, the bad, and the ugly. That said, I continue to be a huge proponent of these digital platforms because of the benefits they can provide to communities like ours, the rural community.

As a small business owner, I recognize how boosting posts or making small yet strategic advertising buys serve to increase awareness, improve sales, and sustain revenue. For many small business owners, myself included, it’s the main reason why they were able to thrive in the midst of the pandemic. With the adoption of savvy and responsible social media practices, local businesses can establish virtual storefronts that provide free marketing and promotional tools to grow and sustain their operations.

But don’t just take my word for it. Take, for example, Char-Val Candies, a premium candy factory and store with a long history in our community. Over the past several years, but especially during the height of the pandemic, Char-Val used Facebook’s Business Suite to schedule and manage content while also leaning on Facebook Live to increase engagement and online sales. Because they were able to stay connected with their customers during this challenging time, Char-Val’s website and online storefront sustained sales during 2020 and allowed them to fulfill sales orders from across the nation.



The power of social media doesn’t stop there – it works for nonprofits too. In recent years, the annual Redbank Valley Day of Giving has used Facebook’s fundraising tool to promote many of the local nonprofits, including Brandon’s Dad, which raises awareness among students of the perils of drinking and driving, Redbank Valley Trails Association, which maintains, improves, and promotes access to the area’s trails, New Bethlehem Fire Company #1, and the Southern Clarion Police Association.



Despite the vitriol we’ve seen of late on our social media feeds, digital platforms are also a place that can warm hearts and spread good news. If you have any doubts, don’t forget how we all tune in to Facebook Live when we celebrate the return of championship teams along Broad Street or during our signature Peanut Butter Festival parade.



Over the next month, I urge residents to use the power of social media to celebrate the “power of rural” by recognizing the small businesses that fuel our community. Start by following a neighborhood small business, checking out a local nonprofit’s page, or joining a community Facebook group, such as You’re Probably From New Bethlehem, PA If…

Let’s use social media to promote our businesses, honor our work ethic, and showcase the bright spots in our local community.