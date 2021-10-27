Mary N. Spence, 92, of Merrick St., Pleasantville passed away on Monday, October 25, 2021, at her daughters home in Blooming Valley.

Mary was born on October 14, 1929, in Grand Valley to the late Ralph A. and Mildred E. (Gustafson) Nichols, Sr.

She married Carl M. Spence on August 17, 1949, in Pleasantville. Mr. Spence passed away on August 13, 2018.

She was a graduate of Pleasantville High School.

Mary was a former substitute teacher at Pleasantville High School.

She later started a career in banking with Penn Bank and Integra. At the time of her retirement in 1984, she was the assistant investments operations officer in the Trust Department.

She was a member of the Pleasantville Presbyterian Church, the former Lioness Club, and mother’s club in Pleasantville.

Mary loved spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, also at their cottage on Canadohta Lake, and wintering in Ocala, FL.

She enjoyed knitting, sewing, building doll houses and decorating her house with multiple Christmas trees.

She is survived by her children, Randall Spence and wife Jill of Titusville, Carolyn Fair and husband Jim of Oil City, Julie Safin and husband Frank of Quinton, NJ, Catherine Kirk and husband Duane of Blooming Valley; the following grandchildren, Kerrie Phetteplace and husband John of New Port Richy, FL, Elizabeth Sater of Aspen, CO, John Carl Wyant and wife Katie of Pittsburgh, Brynna Manuel and husband Tyler of Darlington, PA, Katie Chastain and husband Andrew of Fenton, MO, Michael Safin and fiancé Deanna Gerber of Marlton, NJ, Mark Kirk and wife Christen of Murray, KY, Scott Kirk of Telluride, CO, Laura Blakeslee and husband Thomas of Wilmington, DE; 8 great-grandchildren and expecting the 9th in December, Keegan Phetteplace, Ellienna, Charlotte, and Oliver Manuel, Evan, Owen and Amy Kirk, and Sarah Chastain; a sisters-in-law, Helen Wolf of Albany, NY, Nancy Nichols of Hydetown; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Mary was preceded in death by 2 brothers, Ralph Nichols, Jr. and Donald Nichols; a sister and brother-in-law, Ruth and Clinton Bevier; and a sister-in-law, Edna Nichols.

Friends may call at the Gordon B. Garrett Funeral Home 303 N. Washington St., Titusville, PA 16354 on Friday from 12:00 to 2:00 PM with the funeral service to follow conducted by Rev. Dennis Ledebur, officiating.

Interment will be in Sanford Cemetery, Grand Valley.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Venango County Visiting Nurses Association 491 Allegheny Blvd., Franklin, PA 16323 or the Visiting Nurse Associates-Crawford 704 N. Main St., Meadville, PA 16335.

Online condolences can be viewed by visiting garrettfuneralhomeinc.com.

