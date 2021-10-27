Memorial Service Planned for Jessica A. Judy Davis

Jessica A. Judy Davis, 42, of Pittsburgh, formerly of Lucinda, passed away on Sunday, October 10, 2021.

Family and friends will be received from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. on Friday, October 29, 2021 at the Robert V. Burns Funeral Home in Clarion with a memorial service to follow at 1 p.m. in the funeral home with Rev. Monty Sayers, pastor of the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Clarion.

Jessica’s full obituary can be found here.

