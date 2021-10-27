 

Moderna & Pfizer Boosters Now Available at the BHS Clarion Hospital Vaccine Clinic

Wednesday, October 27, 2021 @ 12:10 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

Clarion Hospital Dave CyphertCLARION, Pa. – The BHS Clarion Hospital Vaccine Clinic located at 1 Hospital Drive, in Clarion, began administering both Moderna and Pfizer vaccine boosters on Tuesday, October 26.

(Photo by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography)

These vaccines will be available to the following approved groups:

– Healthcare workers

– Individuals over the age of 65
– Residents of long-term care facilities
– Aged 50-64 with underlying medical conditions
– Aged 18-49 with an underlying medical condition, based on their individual risks

The required time frame to receive a booster is at least six months after the second dose of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine. If the Johnson & Johnson (J&J) one-shot vaccine was the vaccine received, individuals are eligible for a booster at two months or more after the vaccination was given. There are no additional criteria for a booster following J&J.

The FDA and CDC have authorized a “mix and match” approach for boosters. This means that a booster shot does NOT need to be the same vaccine that was originally received. In particular, people who received J&J vaccine originally may want to select Moderna or Pfizer vaccine for their booster.

At this time, boosters have not been approved for individuals under the age of 18 years.

Individuals interested in scheduling a booster or 1st dose can do so at the following link:
https:// www.butlerhealthsystem.org/CoronaVirus/COVID19-Vaccine-Scheduling.aspx.

Anyone without a computer who needs assistance scheduling a vaccine is encouraged to call the Clarion Hospital Vaccine Line at 814-223-4157, Monday thru Friday between the hours of 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

PFIZER (1st, 2nd & 3rd Doses Offered)
Thursday, October 28th, 7:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.
Monday, November 1st, 7:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.
Friday, November 5th, 7:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Moderna (1st, 2nd & 3rd Doses Offered)
Tuesday, November 2nd, 7:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.
Thursday, November 4th, 7:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

There will also be a clinic held at BHS Primary Care New Bethlehem, located at 82 Town Run Road, Fairmount City, on October 28, from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Both the Moderna and Pfizer vaccine will be available at the fall Covid-19 vaccination event.


