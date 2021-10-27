Community Helps Family Recover Stolen Antique Clock Through Social Media

COOPERSTOWN BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – An antique grandfather clock that was recently stolen in Cooperstown Borough has been returned to its rightful owners through the aid of social media.

The clock was initially reported stolen from a storage unit on Maple Lane Drive near Mill Street in Cooperstown Borough, Venango County, around 8:41 a.m. on Tuesday, October 19.

The Brink family, who owned the clock, also reached out, both via social media and through exploreVenango.com, pleading for its return.

According to Carole Brink, she was then contacted on the afternoon of Tuesday, October 26, by a woman who said she believed she was in possession of the stolen clock.

“She said she was very sorry and didn’t know it had been stolen. She welcomed us to come to her house to make sure it was ours,” Brink said.

A quick visit proved the clock the woman had was the clock that had been stolen from the Brink family, and they were then able to retrieve it.

“You can’t imagine what this meant to my family, and how very grateful I was when I walked into her home, and there sat Pop’s clock! We did not know each other; this Good Samaritan and I hugged, and shared a moment in time that I will never forget for as long as I live.”

Brink noted that while she is especially thankful to the woman who contacted her when she recognized the clock online, that meeting could have never happened if it hadn’t been for the local community pulling together to spread the word about the theft.

“I want to thank everyone who shared my post (over 600 times) over the past few days to help us find our grandfather clock. You’ve all proven that there are still amazing, compassionate people in our community who will pull together even as perfect strangers and help one another in difficult times like this. I am thankful for each and every one of you from the bottom of our hearts.”

According to a representative of the Franklin-based State Police, the theft remains under investigation.

