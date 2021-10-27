 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

Police Looking for Missing Hunter Last Seen in Forest County

Wednesday, October 27, 2021 @ 12:10 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

imgonline-com-ua-FrameBlurred-FkL6gmwCXxJ8SHJENKS TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police are currently looking for a missing hunter who was last seen in a wooded area in Jenks Township, Forest County.

Around 3:00 p.m. on Tuesday, October 26, Marienville-based State Police were notified of a missing hunter identified as 71-year-old Norman Meeder, of Beaver Falls.

Police say Meeder was last seen in the wooded area off Forest Service Road 775, in Jenks Township, Forest County, which is near the intersection of Duhring Road and Lamonaville Road.

Meeder is described as a white male, approximately six feet tall and 240 pounds, with little to no hair (bald) and green eyes.

Anyone with information regarding Meeder’s whereabouts is asked to contact Marienville-based State Police at 814-927-5253.


Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2021 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.