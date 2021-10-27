Police Looking for Missing Hunter Last Seen in Forest County

JENKS TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police are currently looking for a missing hunter who was last seen in a wooded area in Jenks Township, Forest County.

Around 3:00 p.m. on Tuesday, October 26, Marienville-based State Police were notified of a missing hunter identified as 71-year-old Norman Meeder, of Beaver Falls.

Police say Meeder was last seen in the wooded area off Forest Service Road 775, in Jenks Township, Forest County, which is near the intersection of Duhring Road and Lamonaville Road.

Meeder is described as a white male, approximately six feet tall and 240 pounds, with little to no hair (bald) and green eyes.

Anyone with information regarding Meeder’s whereabouts is asked to contact Marienville-based State Police at 814-927-5253.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.