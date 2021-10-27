 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

Richard William Salvadori

Wednesday, October 27, 2021 @ 07:10 AM

Posted by Ashley Eck

imgonline-com-ua-FrameBlurred-eeM1K0Gvp8Richard William Salvadori, 75, of Seminole, passed away on Sunday evening, October 24, 2021, surrounded by his two sons at his home.

Born on February 11,1946 in Seminole, he was the son of the late Pete and Pearl (Nicolli) Salvadori.

He attended the St. Charles Catholic Church in New Bethlehem.

He served his country in the US Army from 1965 to 1971.

He worked construction and belonged to the Laborers’ Union Local 952 in Kittanning.

He was a member of the V F W in New Bethlehem and the Seminole Rod & Gun Club.

He is survived by two sons, Christopher Salvadori and his wife, Stacy of Cobbs Creek, Virginia and Richard J. Salvadori of Fresno, California, five grandchildren, Zachary, Meredith, Lily, Anabella, and Richard, a brother, Joseph Robert Salvadori of Youngstown, Ohio, and a sister, Beatrice Vicini of Rural Valley.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a daughter, Leeann Salvadori, a sister, Mary Magagnotti, and two brothers, Benjamin Salvadori and Vincent “Jeep” Salvadori.

Visitation will be on Wednesday, October 27,2021 from 4 to 7 at the Alcorn Funeral Home in Hawthorn.

The funeral liturgy will be on Thursday, October 28, 2021, at 11:00 am at the funeral home with Rev. Father Samuel Bungo as celebrant.

Immediately following the service, the Walter W. Craig Post 354 of New Bethlehem American Legion will honor their fallen comrade.

Interment will be in the St. Charles Catholic Cemetery in New Bethlehem.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.alcornfuneralhome.com.


Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2021 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.