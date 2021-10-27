Richard William Salvadori, 75, of Seminole, passed away on Sunday evening, October 24, 2021, surrounded by his two sons at his home.

Born on February 11,1946 in Seminole, he was the son of the late Pete and Pearl (Nicolli) Salvadori.

He attended the St. Charles Catholic Church in New Bethlehem.

He served his country in the US Army from 1965 to 1971.

He worked construction and belonged to the Laborers’ Union Local 952 in Kittanning.

He was a member of the V F W in New Bethlehem and the Seminole Rod & Gun Club.

He is survived by two sons, Christopher Salvadori and his wife, Stacy of Cobbs Creek, Virginia and Richard J. Salvadori of Fresno, California, five grandchildren, Zachary, Meredith, Lily, Anabella, and Richard, a brother, Joseph Robert Salvadori of Youngstown, Ohio, and a sister, Beatrice Vicini of Rural Valley.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a daughter, Leeann Salvadori, a sister, Mary Magagnotti, and two brothers, Benjamin Salvadori and Vincent “Jeep” Salvadori.

Visitation will be on Wednesday, October 27,2021 from 4 to 7 at the Alcorn Funeral Home in Hawthorn.

The funeral liturgy will be on Thursday, October 28, 2021, at 11:00 am at the funeral home with Rev. Father Samuel Bungo as celebrant.

Immediately following the service, the Walter W. Craig Post 354 of New Bethlehem American Legion will honor their fallen comrade.

Interment will be in the St. Charles Catholic Cemetery in New Bethlehem.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.alcornfuneralhome.com.

