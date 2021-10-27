 

Say What?!: Canadian Lifts 13,000 Pounds in One Hour to Break Guinness Record

Wednesday, October 27, 2021 @ 12:10 AM

Posted by exploreClarion

Canadian-lifts-13000-pounds-in-one-hour-to-break-Guinness-recordCANADA – A Manitoba, Canada, athlete broke a Guinness World Record when he lifted a total of nearly 13,000 pounds over one hour while doing Turkish get-ups.

Nolan De Leon of Winnipeg used a 70-pound kettleball to do Turkish get-ups for one hour at Fukumoto Fitness.

Read the full story here.


Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc.

