Say What?!: Canadian Lifts 13,000 Pounds in One Hour to Break Guinness Record

CANADA – A Manitoba, Canada, athlete broke a Guinness World Record when he lifted a total of nearly 13,000 pounds over one hour while doing Turkish get-ups.

Nolan De Leon of Winnipeg used a 70-pound kettleball to do Turkish get-ups for one hour at Fukumoto Fitness.

Read the full story here.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.