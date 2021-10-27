Self Defense With Renee Set for Tomorrow at Deer Creek Winery
SHIPPENVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – Deer Creek Winery will be hosting Self Defense Classes with Renee on Thursday, October 28.
The class will be held from 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.
Protecting yourself is more than just learning how to strike – you will learn how to be aware, prepared, and confident!
This class is an hour long and will be held at the beautiful Deer Creek Inn & Winery in Shippenville PA.
The cost of the class is $25.00 per person, women only, over the age of 16.
Email Renee at [email protected] to get details.
Class must be paid in full to reserve your space and class is limited to 20 women.
Ticket sales are non-refundable.
Tickets are available here.
Deer Creek Winery is located at 3333 Soap Fat Road, Shippenville, Pa.
For more information, call at 814-354-7392 or visit Deer Creek Winery’s website here.
