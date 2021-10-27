Single-Vehicle Crash Reported on Route 208
Wednesday, October 27, 2021 @ 12:10 AM
ELK TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Emergency personnel responded to a single-vehicle crash on State Route 208, just south of Shippenville, on Tuesday morning.
(Photos by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography)
A representative of Clarion County 9-1-1 told exploreClarion.com> they received a call reporting a one-vehicle crash on State Route 208, near the Shippen Inn, in Elk Township around 10:12 a.m.
Shippenville Elk Township Volunteer Fire Department, Clarion Hospital Ambulance, and Clarion-based State Police were dispatched to the scene.
The scene was cleared around 10:47 a.m.
No additional details are available at this time.
Police are expected to release information on the accident within the next 48 hours.
