SPONSORED: UFP Parker, LLC Management Spotlight
“People don’t leave bad jobs…They leave bad managers.” At UFP Parker, they have taken those words to heart.
Over the last few years, UFP Parker has had numerous management team changes on several levels. With those changes, they have taken the opportunity to build their “Dream Team.” This team is made up of both experienced veterans and new team members working together to become the type of supportive leadership who values what each and every employee brings to grow both themselves – and the company.
Over the next few weeks, UFP Parker will be introducing this Dream Team.
These are local, small-town folks. They are your friends and neighbors; people just like you. You will not only learn about who the supervisors and managers are, but you will also learn how careers are built at UFP and get a glimpse into UFP culture.
Today, they are going to introduce two team members from their Parker facility. One, a long-time employee, and the other, a newer addition to the UFP family.
Curtis Leopold started his tenure at UFP Parker as many new hires do, working as General Labor in the Mill. In the rise to his current position as Production Manager, Curtis has taken on many roles throughout his 18-year career with UFP. From his entry-level General Labor position, Curtis made the transition to Floor Supervisor. As he developed more knowledge and understanding of the production aspect of his department, he moved to an Hourly Production Supervisor position before settling into his current role as Production Manager. Curtis has put many years of time and effort into achieving the success he has today.
When asked what Curtis likes about working at UFP, he responded “good pay, great work environment and the variety of new projects presented (to them).” He also stresses “You should apply now before we have no more openings!”
Curtis is as local as you can get, graduating from AC Valley High School and moving around a while before planting his roots back in the area, and UFP. When Curtis is not helping build success at work, he is building his best life by living his life to its fullest.
Originally hailing from Shippenville and graduating from Keystone High School, Kurt Carnahan is another small-town local who found his way into the UFP family. After 14 years of conducting background checks for a different company, Kurt saw the opportunity to change his career goals when he applied for a Cycle Counter position. This position got his foot in the door to showcase his knowledge and leadership skills as he quickly advanced to his current position as Industrial Production Supervisor.
Talking with Kurt, he expressed his reasons for working for UFP Parker. “The people that work here are all great. I enjoy coming to work every day because of the people that work here.”
Kurt now resides in Knox with his wife, two boys, and his wife’s two cats. Kurt is active in the community and enjoys coaching baseball and flag football. When he is not busy coaching, Kurt also enjoys watching and playing sports with his family.
Kurt is currently looking for several people to join his team of Day Shift Industrial Assemblers. These positions start at $12 an hour PLUS a generous production bonus. A raise review and comprehensive benefits package starts at 60 days.
Apply online at this link: WWW.UFPI.COM/CAREERS and schedule a tour. See where your career path leads you!
