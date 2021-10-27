SPONSORED: Wide Selection of Open Car Haulers Available at J&J Trailers and Equipment Sales
Wednesday, October 27, 2021 @ 12:10 AM
SHIPPENVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – When it comes to choosing an open car hauler from J&J Trailers and Equipment Sales, it’s bar none in quality and craftsmanship from premier brands like Liberty, Carmate, PJ, and Sport Haven Trailers!
Open car haulers are the most universal, multipurpose trailer for commercial and personal use!
They are beneficial for many uses such as:
– Car Shows
– Derby’s
– Side by Sides
– Construction Equipment
– Siding for Hauling Materials
– …Among many other options!
J&J offers sizes ranging from 8×16 to 8×22.
Stop in or call today at 814-226-6066.
Check out our inventory online at: https://jjtrailersales.com/collections/car-haulers.
J&J Trailers and Equipment Sales is located at 19821 Paint Blvd. in Shippenville.
Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.