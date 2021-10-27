SPONSORED: Wide Selection of Open Car Haulers Available at J&J Trailers and Equipment Sales

 

Wednesday, October 27, 2021 @ 12:10 AM

Posted by exploreClarion

Screenshot at Oct 26 21-33-13SHIPPENVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – When it comes to choosing an open car hauler from J&J Trailers and Equipment Sales, it’s bar none in quality and craftsmanship from premier brands like Liberty, Carmate, PJ, and Sport Haven Trailers!

Open car haulers are the most universal, multipurpose trailer for commercial and personal use!

Screenshot at Oct 26 21-33-30

They are beneficial for many uses such as:

– Car Shows
– Derby’s
– Side by Sides
– Construction Equipment
– Siding for Hauling Materials
– …Among many other options!

Screenshot at Oct 26 21-33-50

J&J offers sizes ranging from 8×16 to 8×22.

Screenshot at Oct 26 21-34-07

Stop in or call today at 814-226-6066.

Check out our inventory online at: https://jjtrailersales.com/collections/car-haulers.

J&J Trailers and Equipment Sales is located at 19821 Paint Blvd. in Shippenville.


