Tionesta Woman Accused of Stealing Prescription Fentanyl from Neighbor

Wednesday, October 27, 2021 @ 12:10 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

shutterstock_608376650-cuffsTIONESTA TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A Tionesta woman is accused of stealing several prescription fentanyl strips from her neighbor.

Court documents indicate on Monday, October 25, the Marienville-based State Police filed criminal charges against 35-year-old Karly Sue Sorensen.

According to a criminal complaint, around 3:53 p.m. on October 16, Marienville-based State Police were dispatched to an apartment on Route 62, in Tionesta Township, Forest County, for a report of stolen fentanyl strips.

According to the complaint, a known victim reported that her neighbors, Karly Sue Sorensen and a known man, were visiting her at her apartment and she allowed Sorensen to go inside the apartment to make food.

The victim told police that when she went back into her apartment, after Sorensen and the known man had left, she noticed her small box of prescribed fentanyl strips had been moved. She then discovered three fentanyl strips were missing from the box, which contained a specific number of strips.

According to the complaint, the victim reported that when Sorensen and the known man returned, she approached the known man and informed him she was missing three fentanyl strips. She and the known man then attempted to get Sorensen to dump her purse, but Sorensen reportedly refused.

Sorensen was later arrested during a separate incident and was then found to be in possession of two fentanyl strips containing the same number located on the victim’s prescription box, the complaint notes.

Police also spoke to the known man who reportedly stated he had spoken with Sorensen, and she had allegedly admitted to him that she took the fentanyl strips from the victim, the complaint indicates.

The following charges were filed against Sorensen through Judge Daniel L. Miller’s office on October 25:

– Theft by Unlawful Taking-Movable Property, Misdemeanor 2 (three counts)

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for noon on January 22, 2022, with Judge Miller presiding.


