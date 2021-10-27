UPDATE: Hunter Reported Missing in Forest County Located

JENKS TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police say a hunter that was reported missing in Forest County on Tuesday has been located.

According to a representative of the Marienville-based State Police, 71-year-old Norman Meeder, of Beaver Falls, was located in Forest County on Wednesday and EMS were called to check his physical condition.

No additional details are available at this time.

The search for Meeder initially began around 3:00 p.m. on Tuesday, October 26, after Marienville-based State Police were notified he was missing.

It was reported Meeder had last been seen in the wooded area off Forest Service Road 775, in Jenks Township, Forest County, which is near the intersection of Duhring Road and Lamonaville Road.

