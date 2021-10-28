 

7-Day Weather Forecast for Clarion County

Thursday, October 28, 2021 @ 12:10 AM

Posted by Joanne Bauer

A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area.

Today – Partly sunny, with a high near 63. Light east wind becoming southeast 5 to 9 mph in the morning.

Tonight – A chance of showers, mainly after 5am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 47. Southeast wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Friday – Showers, mainly after 8am. High near 53. East wind 11 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Friday Night – Showers. Low around 46. East wind 7 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Saturday – Showers. High near 56. East wind 3 to 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Saturday Night – Showers, mainly before 8pm. Low around 45. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Sunday – A chance of showers before 2pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 57. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Sunday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 40.

Monday – Partly sunny, with a high near 54.

Monday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 37.

Tuesday – A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 51. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tuesday Night – A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 33. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Wednesday – A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 49. Chance of precipitation is 30%.


