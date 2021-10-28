A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area.

Today – Partly sunny, with a high near 63. Light east wind becoming southeast 5 to 9 mph in the morning.

Tonight – A chance of showers, mainly after 5am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 47. Southeast wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Friday – Showers, mainly after 8am. High near 53. East wind 11 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Friday Night – Showers. Low around 46. East wind 7 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Saturday – Showers. High near 56. East wind 3 to 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Saturday Night – Showers, mainly before 8pm. Low around 45. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Sunday – A chance of showers before 2pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 57. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Sunday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 40.

Monday – Partly sunny, with a high near 54.

Monday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 37.

Tuesday – A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 51. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tuesday Night – A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 33. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Wednesday – A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 49. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.