Area Resident Wins $300,000 on PA Lottery Game

Thursday, October 28, 2021 @ 12:10 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

20211028_094340VENANGO CO., Pa. – The Pennsylvania Lottery recently awarded an online prize worth $300,000.00 on the online game Money Bee, to a player from Venango County.

This $300,000.00 prize is tied for the second-largest online instant game prize won since the PA Lottery launched online games in May of 2018.

Money Bee is a collect-style game with a chance to unlock 10 free games and three different bonus games. Players win when three or more like symbols are connected.

PA Lottery online games are played on a computer, tablet, or mobile device. Online players can also purchase Powerball, Mega Millions, Treasure Hunt and Cash4life tickets at palottery.com or by using the Lottery’s Official App.


