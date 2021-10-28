Barbara C. Brenneman, 79, of Franklin, passed away in the morning hours of Sunday, October 24, 2021 at UPMC Northwest in Seneca.

Born April 30, 1942 in Sharon, she was the daughter of the late John and Caroline (Seemann) Sonny.

Barbara loved her family and spent her life raising her beloved children.

She loved live music and watching her favorite TV shows, like “I Love Lucy”, and cheering on her favorite teams, the Pittsburgh Steelers and Penguins.

Barbara could also often be found watching her old western shows and loved to go to county fairs and to the VFW.

Left to cherish her memory is her life partner, Alfred “J.R.” Haylett of Franklin; her five sons, Charles Sonny of Newark, OH, Clifford Brenneman of Cambridge Springs, Anthony Brenneman of Jamestown, Michael Brenneman of Heath, OH, Christopher Brenneman of Jamestown; her four daughters, Katherine Skinner of Youngstown, OH, Lisa Fry of Jamestown, Janine McCullough of Heath, OH, and Tammy Harris of Columbus, OH; her 24 grandchildren; and her 8 great-grandchildren.

She is further survived by her four brothers, John Sonny of Greenville, Donald Sonny (Suzanne) of Sharpsville, Michael Sonny (Betty) of Cincinnati, OH, and Andrew Sonny (Melissa) of St. Augustine; and her sister, Elizabeth Taylor (Chester) of Sharon.

In addition to her parents, Barbara was preceded in death by her son, William “Billy” Brenneman.

Family and friends are invited to gather at the Gardinier-Warren Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc., 1315 Chestnut Street, Franklin, PA 16323, on Friday, October 29, 2021 from 4 pm to 6pm.

Funeral services for Barbara will be held at the funeral home on following visitation on Friday, October 29, 2021 beginning at 6 pm, with Reverend Darrell Greenawalt, pastor of the Christ United Methodist Church, officiating.

She will be laid to rest in Franklin Cemetery.

To send cards, online condolences, or for further information, family and friends are invited to visit www.gardinierwarrenfh.com.

