Burton E. Haylett, 65, of Franklin, went to join his Lord and Savior in the early afternoon hours of Tuesday, October 26, 2021 at UPMC Northwest in Seneca.

Born August 23, 1956 in Franklin, Burton was the son of the late Clarence B. and Shirley (Ream) Haylett.

He was a graduate of Franklin High School and attended the Eastern Nazarene College.

Burton married his SOUL MATE and life partner, Betty L. DeCastro, on July 3, 1976, and spent the next 43 years sharing their love with their beloved children and grandchildren; she preceded him in death on November 8, 2019.

On October 30, 1980, Burton proudly enlisted in the United States Air Force, where he spent the next 20 years of his life serving his country as a Supply Management Craftsman. He was Honorably discharged on October 31, 2000, having earned the rank of Sergeant-E6 and was awarded numerous commendations along the way.

Upon returning home, Burton worked as a Quality Assurance Inspector for L-3 Communications Crestview Aerospace, but his true life’s passions were in the activities he kept outside of his job.

A pillar of the family and community, Burton never knew a stranger.

He was a smiling, kindhearted man who adored his wife and cherished his family.

Even during his military service, he strove to be the best father and husband he could be.

He was fiercely committed to the relationships he made, whether it be family or friend, and worked extremely hard in everything he did, even if his family would joke that he “couldn’t ever make a decision.”

Burton also had a fun, mischievous side, as he loved to tell jokes and tease his wife.

He loved the feel of the open road as he rode his motorcycle and would invite anyone who was willing to join him on a ride.

He liked to hunt, especially rabbits, fish, watch NASCAR and Pittsburgh sports teams, and had a passion for baseball.

He was a nostalgic man who, at the end of the day, enjoyed the “simplicity of life.”

With a love of the Lord, Burton and Betty were proud to serve in several Nazarene churches, both in Franklin on Pone Lane or in Florida. He loved to share his love of Christ with his family and friends and found peace in the word of the Lord during his final moments.

Left to carry on his legacy is his son, Daniel L. Haylett and his wife, Caroline, of North Kingstown, RI; his two daughters, Sarah B. Haylett of Bamberg, SC, and Melanie G. Haylett and her fiancé, James Smith, of Shalimar, FL; his three grandchildren, Hunter Clayton Loging and Madalyn Grace Loging, both of Bamberg, and Hayley Grace Smith of Shalimar; and his two sisters, Linda Heckman and her husband, Phil, of Butler, and Barbara Barger of Sligo.

Family and friends are invited to gather at the Gardinier-Warren Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc., 1315 Chestnut Street, Franklin, PA 16323, on Monday, November 1, 2021 from 1 pm to 3 pm and 6 pm to 8 pm.

Funeral services for Burton will be held on Tuesday, November 2, 2021 beginning at 1 pm at the Franklin First Church of the Nazarene, 393 Pone Lane, Franklin, PA 16323, with Reverend Grant Heckman officiating.

Full military honors will be accorded by the V.E.T.S. Honor Guard.

Burton will be laid to rest next to his beloved wife in Graham Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in Burton’s honor to the Nazarene Mission International, P.O. Box 843116, Kansas City, MO 64184.

To send cards, online condolences, or for more information, family and friends are invited to visit www.gardinierwarrenfh.com.

