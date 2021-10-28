Cathedral by Candlelight Set for Saturday in Cook Forest

COOKSBURG, Pa. – Want to experience something different this year for Halloween?

The event begins at 7:00 p.m. on Saturday, October 30.

Take a walk back in time into the depths of the Forest Cathedral with a historical character from the past. View the ancient forest and walk beneath the giants by candlelight.

Either a French Marine from the 1750’s who saw these massive trees 250 years ago, or a lumberman from the 1800’s will be there to guide participants.

The walk is expected to take approximately two hours.

The program begins at the Log Cabin Inn Environmental Learning Classroom, located just off Forest Road in Leeper.

Bring your flashlights!

