Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

Cathedral by Candlelight Set for Saturday in Cook Forest

Thursday, October 28, 2021 @ 12:10 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

234442718_4290347344414485_8307112814304060142_nCOOKSBURG, Pa. – Want to experience something different this year for Halloween?

The event begins at 7:00 p.m. on Saturday, October 30.

Take a walk back in time into the depths of the Forest Cathedral with a historical character from the past. View the ancient forest and walk beneath the giants by candlelight.

Either a French Marine from the 1750’s who saw these massive trees 250 years ago, or a lumberman from the 1800’s will be there to guide participants.

The walk is expected to take approximately two hours.

The program begins at the Log Cabin Inn Environmental Learning Classroom, located just off Forest Road in Leeper.

Bring your flashlights!


