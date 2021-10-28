Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Witches’ Fingers

You don’t need a cauldron to conjure these frightening fingers. They’re a sweet-and-salty treat and easy to make!

Ingredients

1-1/2 cups vibrant green candy coating disks

6 pretzel rods, broken in half



6 jelly beans, cut in half lengthwise

Directions

-In a microwave, melt candy coating; stir until smooth. Dip broken ends of pretzel rods in the coating; allow excess to drip off. Place on waxed paper; press a jelly bean half onto the dipped end of each pretzel to resemble a fingernail.

-Let stand until candy coating is almost set. Using a toothpick, make lines on each pretzel to resemble knuckles.

