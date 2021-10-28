 

Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Witches’ Fingers

Thursday, October 28, 2021 @ 12:10 AM

Posted by Haley Bauer

You don’t need a cauldron to conjure these frightening fingers. They’re a sweet-and-salty treat and easy to make!

Ingredients

1-1/2 cups vibrant green candy coating disks
6 pretzel rods, broken in half

6 jelly beans, cut in half lengthwise

Directions

-In a microwave, melt candy coating; stir until smooth. Dip broken ends of pretzel rods in the coating; allow excess to drip off. Place on waxed paper; press a jelly bean half onto the dipped end of each pretzel to resemble a fingernail.

-Let stand until candy coating is almost set. Using a toothpick, make lines on each pretzel to resemble knuckles.

Do you want to have your recipe featured as the Clarion County Recipe of the day? If the answer is yes, the process is quick and easy! Simply email your recipe to [email protected] with “Clarion County Recipe of the Day” as the subject. Also, we’d love for you to include a fun picture of the dish you’re sharing. Make your recipe famous today!


