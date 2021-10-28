 

Clarion University Soccer: Golden Eagles Defeated in Non-Conference Clash at Daemen

Thursday, October 28, 2021 @ 12:10 AM

Posted by Joanne Bauer

_wicker01WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. – Alayna Wicker scored late to pull the Golden Eagles to within one goal, but Clarion could not net the equalizer in falling 2-1 to Daemen on the road on Tuesday.

Clarion (4-9-1, 4-8-1 PSAC West) were outshot by the Wildcats 15-2 in terms of shots on net, but goalkeeper Alexandra Velez kept the Golden Eagles in it with 13 saves.

Wicker moved into a tie for the team-lead in goals with her fifth tally of the season, cutting the Wildcats’ lead to 2-1 in the 79th minute of action. Leading 2-0 late in the game, Daemen attempted to carry the ball out of their own end. Annalise Eiswerth muscled her way into a steal in the middle of the field, swiping the ball and carrying it toward two Wildcat defenders.

As the defense collapsed in on Eiswerth, she dished off to the right to a wide-open Wicker, who fired with her right foot past goalkeeper Tori Delappi. With her fifth goal of the year, she moves into a tie with teammate Kylee Cross for the team lead. Wicker and Cross are the first Clarion duo to score five goals in the same year since Jill Miller and Amanda Lewis did it in 2010.

The rest of the game was the Velez show, as the goalkeeper was forced to make a baker’s dozen of saves against a potent Wildcat offense. Her 13 stops against the Wildcats were the second-highest total she’s had this season, behind her 14 saves made against 23rd-ranked Slippery Rock on Oct. 9. Total shots were 11-1 in favor of Daemen in the first half but the score remained just 1-0 as Velez made seven saves in the opening 45 minutes.


