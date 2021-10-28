Documentary Co-Produced by Clarion Man Hits Paramount+ Tomorrow

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – A Clarion man who has made a name for himself with his love of all things horror recently added another credit to his name, co-producing a documentary that will drop on the Paramount+ streaming service tomorrow.

(Photo: Paranormal Activity star Katie Featherston standing behind (left to right) director Joe Bandelli and co-producers Nate Ragon and Anthony Masi.)

Clarion native Nate Ragon’s lifelong love of horror movies has led him on an interesting journey from starting as a collector of screen-used props as a teenager to becoming a film producer.

He started his own foray into the film industry when he was interviewed for “Still Screaming,” which is a feature-length documentary on the “Scream” films, in 2010.

Through that and later working as a creative consultant on “Scream 4” for Miramax, he became more involved in the film industry, and started partnering with producer Anthony Masi on other projects, including the massive “Scream Comes Home” event in 2018.

After they had finished planning a second live event at the Scream house – when Ragon was introducing his son, Channing, to the first Paranormal Activity film – he discovered something that piqued his interest.

“After watching it, he (Channing) had a lot of questions about how they did a lot of the effects, how they made the movie for only $15,000.00, etc. I really didn’t have a lot of answers for him because the series was never covered the way some of the other big horror franchises have been.”

Ragon then checked and found that none of the six movies in the popular series had any bonus features.

“It dawned on me that this was a story that needed to be told. How a video game developer with no filmmaking experience whatsoever made a movie in his house for $15,000.00 that went on to make $193 million at the box office and spawned five sequels.”

The first person he reached out to about the lack of bonus features or behind-the-scenes information on the series was Masi.

“He was shocked, as well, and together we decided it would make a great documentary.”

Once they had the idea, the next step was reaching out to the people they would need to get on board, starting with the director.

“If the director and stars of the first movie are not on board, there’s no point in doing it,” Ragon noted.

Luckily, Masi had a connection with Rachel Belofsky, who runs the film festival Screamfest in Los Angeles, which was the first festival to accept Paranormal Activity back in 2007. Through Belofsky, they were able to make contact with director Oren Peli and stars Katie Featherston and Micah Sloat.

Luckily, all three not only agreed, but also, Belofsky agreed to join the team as another producer, and “Unknown Dimension: The Story of Paranormal Activity” began to take shape.

Once they secured three of the primary individuals they needed to interview, it was time to find a director for the documentary.

Ragon’s other film experience then came in handy, since he had recently worked on another found footage film “Hell House 3” for Shudder, and knew the film’s producer, Joe Bandelli, was a huge fan of the Paranormal Activity series.

“I mentioned the documentary I was working on to him, and he expressed interest in directing. A few days later, he was on board.”

Securing a location was another major step.

While the producers had all hoped to shoot interviews in the house from the first film, it was unfortunately unavailable, but luckily, the same did not hold true for the house from the second film.

They started off with interviews with Peli, Featherston, and Sloat, and then moved on to trying to secure interviews from others involved in the franchise, which Ragon noted was not always easy.

“It sometimes can take 20 to 30 emails, phone calls, etc., just to secure one person. And we had a list of about 45, including some pretty big names like Kathryn Newton and Blumhouse CEO, producer Jason Blum.”

The filming began on July 8, 2019, in Burbank California, and they completed about 38 interviews by late October 2019. While most of those interviews were done in Burbank, they did have to travel for others, interviewing some people in Chicago and New York.

Ragon also traveled to Maryland to interview Ed Sanchez, the director of The Blair Witch Project, who they wanted to speak to for the beginning of the documentary where they spend some time telling the history of found footage horror.

However, life then threw a wrench into the works when the COVID-19 pandemic hit.

According to Ragon, the film crew was lucky to have most of their interviews done before the pandemic shut much of the film industry down for a time. However, it did cause them major delays in talks with studios regarding distribution, and they did have to work under COVID safety protocols for their last few interviews.

Finding a distributor for the film started a bit rocky, with the first few distributors they reached out to not working out, but luck struck again when they contacted Paramount.

Ragon noted they had to contact Paramount anyways, since they were the studio behind the series, and the documentary needed to license film clips from them. So the filmmakers decided, why not pitch the documentary directly to Paramount?

“There was a meeting with Paramount, where Anthony showed them the previous documentaries he did and they were very impressed. And they were excited when we showed them a list of close to 40 interviewees and then told them ‘these are done.’ They assumed it was our wish list, but we were basically 95 percent done with the interviews when we pitched to them.”

The producers were then able to make a deal with Paramount and the documentary became a co-production with the studio.

They shot their final interview on May 13, 2021, and the film went into post-production, preparing for its release on October 29, on Paramount+ which coincides with the release of the next film in the series, Paranormal Activity: Next of Kin.

“It’s been a surreal experience, to say the least,” Ragon noted.

“I still remember seeing the original Paranormal Activity opening night in 2009. It’s surreal to think that 12 years later, I played a part in telling the definitive story of the making of that film and its sequels.”

Ragon said his continuing forays into the horror film industry have been a learning experience and have also given him an opportunity to work with a lot of great people.

“Working with my friends Anthony and Joe and Rachel was amazing and I learned a lot along the way. And of course, meeting everyone involved in the series was amazing too.”

Along with co-producing “Unknown Dimension,” Ragon’s other film credits include the research he did for “Still Screaming,” working as a creative consultant on Scream 4 (2011), working as a production assistant on Hell House 3 (2019), special thanks on Scream 5 (2022), and parts in Out of the Furnace (2013), Those Who Kill (2014), and CarousHELL 2 (2021),

According to Ragon, “Unknown Dimension” won’t be the last film on his resume, either. He noted he and Masi are continuing to work together, and are currently working with a studio on another live event, as well as another documentary and movie that is currently in the works.

