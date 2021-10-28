Dorothy Mae Weaver Haubrich, 83, of Franklin passed away quietly in the early morning hours of October 26th, 2021, while lying next to her adoring husband of 66 years.

She was known as Dots or Aunt Dots to family, Dot or Dottie to friends, and Gramma Dot to her grandchildren.

She was born on June 12th, 1938 to Raymond and Amanda Marie Weaver in Westmoreland County, PA.

She married John Charles Haubrich Jr. (Jack) on January 22nd, 1955, “to get out of a book report” she always joked, with a mischievous twinkle in her bright blue eyes. A lifetime spent together, building a home and family and leaving a legacy of love and devotion suggests that the book report was not the only reason Jack and Dot tied the knot.

Dottie was a waitress at the Franklin Dairy store in Franklin and from there was recruited to work at G.C. Murphy’s. She spent the next 25 years there working in the office as a cashier, bookkeeper, and official break room decorator.

After Murphy’s closed, she filled her time and heart by working in the cafeteria at Victory Elementary School.

She was known for her unmatched wit and sense of humor, her kindness and generosity, and her playful spirit.

She loved playing softball and volleyball, joined in kickball games in the yard with her kids and grandkids, and enjoyed bowling.

When she wasn’t playing a sport outside, she could be found playing in the creek, and growing flowers almost as beautiful as she was.

Her garden and home are filled with knickknacks and decorations that she painted, then repainted…then repainted to suit her mood.

Her creativity and personality shines through everything she touched.

She had a close group of friends—the Golden Girls: Nancy Morrow, Janet Aaron, and Sandy Hughes (deceased) —with whom she enjoyed spending time, playing cards, and every once in a while, traveling a little bit.

Most of her travel, though, was to visit family from California to Florida, often on the back of Jack’s Suzuki.

They also made many day trips on that motorcycle as members of the Oil City Motorcycle Club.

Dottie loved to dance. She turned up the music and danced while she cleaned the house or held her grandbabies and twirled them around the kitchen. And, she brought that joy to others as a 12-year member of the Dance Committee for the Rocky Grove Volunteer Fire Department.

She and Jack were involved in the VFD and the Ladies Auxiliary and had attended 8 state Fireman’s conventions.

Dots was happiest at home, feeding her family.

Her house was a sanctuary and she was the heartbeat of the family. As soon as anyone walked through her door, she’d greet them with, “what can I get you to eat?” And faster than seems possible to mere mortals, she’d whip up her famous “Gramma Dot buns” and serve them hot with homemade jelly. She gladly made Gramma Dot buns to send to people who had lost loved ones, or who were bringing home a new family member, or who just needed some comfort.

Her prowess in the kitchen didn’t stop there, though—and many knew her for her homemade pizzas, pies and cookies, and a huge menu of classics that were always the tastiest, most comforting, and overly abundant.

Dot’s kitchen was a place of laughter and respite, a place to learn and heal, and the food was (sometimes literally) just the icing on the cake.

Once the cooking was done, the cards would come out and she’d play into the night. The table extended to fit all who wanted to join and countless memories were made playing hours upon hours of Pinochle, Cribbage, Rummy, Skip-Bo. For the younger ones, who weren’t ready to graduate to cards, there were drawing games, doodling, play doh, and coloring.

Dots jumped at any opportunity to spend quality time with her family, and her family was only too happy to reciprocate.

Dottie was a champion of the underdog and defender of the little guy.

She had an arsenal of good advice and well-earned wisdom that she delivered with humor, understanding, and practicality.

She lived by the Golden Rule and made a positive impact on all who knew her.

She is survived by so many people who love her fiercely, including and especially her husband and children: Pam (Don) Wightman, of Franklin; Nicholas (Ellen) Haubrich, of Pensacola, FL; Anita (Jeff) Poling, of Berea, KY; Wendy (Mike) McKain, of Kennerdell. She is also survived by her ten grandchildren: John (Erica) Haubrich IV, Todd Haubrich, Jacquelyn (Stanley) Redenz, Pete Shrock; Nicholas (Lyndsey) Haubrich Jr.; Heather (Darren) Halliman; Nicole (Patrick) Crossley; Melanie (Brent) Loverti; Jessica (Brandon) Moore; and Jeffrey (Ayla) Poling Jr. Gramma Dot is survived by eleven great grandchildren as well: Berlin and Lucy Haubrich; Gabriel and Fiona Redenz; Nate, Alyssa, and Peyton Crossley; Haley Kinney, Rylan Howard, and Ford Moore; and Lena Poling.

Also surviving are siblings Bertha “Sis” Pritchard, Jim (Jane) Weaver, Melva Faidley, Janet Miller, Junie Mostoller; sister-in-law Nancy Morrow; daughter-in-law Brenda Conser; and many nieces and nephews.

Waiting to welcome Dot home, likely with a strong cup of coffee, is her firstborn son, John Charles Haubrich III. She was also predeceased by her parents, stepfather Leroy Greenawalt, brothers Bill and Frank “Deedle” Weaver, and four infant siblings; parents-in-law John Charles Haubrich Sr., Anna and Al Valdesalice; and brothers-in-law Bob Pritchard, John Miller, Henry Faidley, and Bill Valdesalice; and great-grandson Christopher Crossley.

Friends and family are invited to gather to remember and celebrate her life on Saturday, October 30th at 3 p.m. at Seneca United Methodist Church, 196 East State Rd., Seneca, PA 16346.

Funeral arrangements entrusted to Huff-Guthrie Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc., 312 West Park St. Franklin.

Memorials may be made to Jamie’s Kids or VNA Hospice.

Online condolences may be sent to her family by visiting www.HuffFuneral.com.

