Featured Local Job: Home Setting Crew Members

Steinman Building Systems is currently looking for dedicated and responsible workers to set manufactured homes.

Steinman Building Systems offers a competitive salary with overtime which equals unlimited earning potential.

No experience? Not a problem. On-the-job training will be provided to those who are willing to learn.

Roofing experience is preferred but not necessary.

Valid driver’s license required.

Some overnights are required.

If interested please call Pat Steinman at 814-221-4467.

