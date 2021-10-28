Jane Doris Lander, 79, of Oil City, died peacefully Wednesday, October 27, 2021, surrounded by her family.

Jane was born September 9, 1942, in Lucinda, and was the daughter of the late Arthur Leo and Ida (Dietz) Bauer of Lucinda.

On Jan. 19, 1963, Jane was married to Arthur Joseph Lander who preceded her in death.

Jane was a member of St. Stephen Church (now St. Joseph Parish). She also participated in the YMCA water aerobics class, where she made many good friends.

Jane’s greatest love was her family.

Her home was always open and her happiest moments were spent surrounded by family making meals, doing crafts, puzzling and playing Euchre or Chinese checkers together.

Her full and meaningful life is reflected in fond and loving memories of time spent together with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Her family will always cherish the memories of card tournaments, handmade quilts created for each family member, and her beautiful gardens and the pond in Lancaster.

Jane owned JanLanArts, a quilting and floral business in Lucinda for many years. When she and Art moved to Lancaster, she moved the business to Ephrata. Art and Jane returned home to Western Pennsylvania after both retiring.

Jane is survived by her three daughters: Christine A. Snyder and her husband Neal of San Antonio, Texas, Mary E. Loll and her husband Bernie of Seneca, and Michelle C. Lander of Oil City; and her two sons: Patrick A. Lander and his wife Robin of Oil City, and Arthur J. Lander, Jr. and his wife Megan of Lancaster.

She is also survived by eight grandchildren, Connor Snyder, Lauren Snyder, Audrey Snyder, Garret Snyder, Erica McGuire, Justin Loll, Suart Lander and Colleen Snyder, and four great-grandchildren, Jace Loll, Austyn Loll, Finley Snyder and Jonathan McGuire.

She is also survived by her siblings, Edith Reinsel (Ed) of Virginia, Marie Mauersburg of Clarion, Bernice Reinsel (Robert) of Virginia, Mike Bauer (Nancy) of Clarion, Evelyn Dwyer of Ohio, Dan Bauer (Wendy) of North Carolina, and Ray Bauer (Diane) of Lucinda.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her brother, Joseph Bauer; and her sister, Betty Hepfl.

Visitation for friends and family will be held Friday (Oct. 29) from 4 – 7 p.m. in Hile-Best Funeral Home, 2781 Rte. 257 in Seneca.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held Saturday (Oct. 30) at 11 a.m. in St. Stephen Catholic Church, 21 State Street in Oil City, with Father Johnathan Schmolt, parochial vicar, as celebrant.

Interment will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery in Lucinda, Clarion County.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Kirtland Cancer Foundation, P.O. Box 108, Franklin, PA 16323.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Kirtland Cancer Foundation, P.O. Box 108, Franklin, PA 16323.

