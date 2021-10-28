Jayne Elizabeth Uhlott, 63, of Oil City, died Monday, October 25, 2021 at UPMC Presbyterian Hospital in Pittsburgh.

Born June 5, 1958, in Oil City, she was the middle child of the late Herbert and Mary Moon Uhlott, and her dad’s favorite.

After graduating from Clarion University, she worked as a registered nurse at the Franklin Hospital, UPMC Northwest, and later for Venango VNA. Jayne was very proud of her education and ability to help those in need as a nurse.

Family was very important to her and some of her favorite times were family vacations to Clear Creek State Park and other family get togethers.

Jayne was a member of Zion Lutheran Church in Oil City. The church was a special part of her life and she considered the church as family.

Surviving are three siblings, Diane McLaughlin and her husband Dennis of Venus, Daniel Uhlott of Oil City, and Lisa Shontz and her husband Mike of East Liverpool, OH; a sister-in-law, Saundra Uhlott of Rantoul, IL; and eight nieces and nephews who were like her children, Denny McLaughlin, Amy Tenney and her husband Jake, Jason Uhlott and his wife Juliet, Sister Maria Johanna Uhlott, Sarah Tucker and her husband James, Scott Uhlott and his wife Katie, Mark Uhlott and his wife Chelsea, and Siothrun (Bethany Jayne) Karns and her husband Andy.

Also surviving is her spoiled dog Opie, who was her faithful and constant companion.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by a brother, Jeffrey Uhlott.

Friends and family are invited and may call at the Morrison Funeral Home on Friday from noon to 2 pm. The family requests that all attending wear masks.

A funeral service will be held Friday at 2:30 pm in the Zion Lutheran Church with the Rev. Sandra Jones officiating.

The family suggests memorials in Jayne’s name be made to Zion Lutheran Church, 207 State Street, Oil City, PA 16301.

To leave the family a special message, obtain directions, or view other helpful services, please visit www.morrisonhome.com.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.