John E. Brinker Sr., age 87, longtime Edinboro resident, died Monday, October 25, 2021 at UPMC Hamot, Erie. Born on October 29, 1933 in Franklin, PA, he was a son of the late Eugene Brinker and Ida Wright Brinker.

John grew up in Franklin and met his sweetheart, Marjorie Rose DeMaison, whom he married April 26, 1952. Their early years of marriage were lean with “not even two nickels to rub together”, but through hard work and devotion they raised a large family and led a fulfilling and successful life.

Starting out as a common laborer, John had a 35-year career with PennDot retiring as a civil engineer without any formal education. One of his proudest accomplishments was being involved in the construction of Interstate 79 to I90.

John and Marjorie were also quite the entrepreneurs, owning and operating several different businesses.

After moving to Edinboro in 1959, they themselves built the Cloverleaf Motel and operated it from 1960 until their retirement in 2009.

Over the years, they also operated a general contracting business, the first garbage hauling business in Edinboro, and Brinker’s Mobil Gas Station.

After retiring, John and Marjorie traveled the United States in their motorhome making many friends from coast to coast. Many enjoyable winters were spent on the Gulf Coast of Florida in Punta Gorda.

In his spare time, John liked to work with his hands, whittling, building or repairing something.

He enjoyed cars, and his last two projects were a ’74 Cadillac convertible and a ’78 Ford truck.

John also loved his time with his daughters and many grandchildren.

He was a founding member of the original Moose Lodge of Edinboro, a lifetime member of the Elks Club and Engineers’ Association, and last but not least, the 3:00 p.m. B.S. Club of Edinboro.

Those that preceded him in death include his wife Marjorie Rose DeMaison Brinker who died March 30, 2011; son, John E. Brinker Jr.; granddaughter, Rochelle Brinker; and brother Roland Brinker and sister Arvilla Karns.

Family members that remain to mourn his loss include five children: Rose Marie Scouten and husband Bruce of McKean, Melinda Hockenberry and husband Scott of Venango, Lisa Brinker of Edinboro, Roger Brinker and wife Annette of McKean, and Michael Brinker and wife Debbie of Edinboro; also many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and a great-great-grandchild; a brother DeWayne Brinker of Franklin, and sister-in-law Marilyn Brinker of Grove City; numerous nieces and nephews.

Friends may call at the Van Matre Funeral Home of Edinboro, 306 Erie Street, on Thursday, October 28th from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m.

The Mass of Christian Burial will be at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church in McKean, PA at 11:00 a.m. on Friday morning with Rev. John Jacquel as celebrant.

Interment will be in St. Hippolyte Cemetery in Frenchtown, PA.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Edinboro Area Historical Society, PO Box 18, Edinboro, PA 16412.

Online condolences can be viewed by visiting http://vanmatres.com/.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.