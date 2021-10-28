Kevin W. Berry, 62, of Franklin, passed away on Tuesday, October 26, 2021 at Meadville Medical Center following an illness.

Born in Franklin on March 8, 1959, he was the son of the late Dean A. and Catherine C. Hormuth Berry.

Kevin was a 1977 graduate of Franklin High School and attended Clarion University.

Mr. Berry proudly served his country in the United States Army for 17 years. Kevin served as Captain and Company Commander for the 298th Transport Company, Franklin Reserve Center.

Kevin loved to entertain people and was at one time very active in the Barrow Civic Theatre, Knox Community Theatre and the Clarion University Theatre.

He was a Ventriloquist and Magician with Berry Entertainment and loved to perform at campgrounds and other venues. He also performed with Officer Phil and the former Creative Safety Programs which worked to bring fire and police safety programs to school students.

Kevin owned and operated the Merry Berry Patch, an embroidery company in Franklin.

On October 1, 1994 he married the former Mary Runninger and she survives.

Also surviving are two children, Kevin Matthew Berry of Seneca and Jennifer Carothers of TN; two grandchildren, Addison Carothers and Amelia Carothers; a sister, Deb Drayer and her husband Dan of Franklin and five nieces and nephews, Frank Fontane and his wife Amanda, Katina Shawgo and her husband Russ, Jon Drayer, Mary Drayer and her husband Jason Prazer and Andrea Drayer and her husband J. Tyler Gregg.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Funeral arrangements entrusted to Huff-Guthrie Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc., 312 West Park St. Franklin where family and friends are welcome from 11:00 A.M. – 2:00 P.M. Saturday.

A funeral service will be held at 2:00 P.M. Saturday in the funeral home chapel.

Full Military Honors will be rendered by the V.E.T.S Honor Guard at the conclusion of the service.

Interment will follow at Franklin Cemetery.

Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.HuffFuneral.com.

