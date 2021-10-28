Local Man Charged With Theft of Four-Wheeler in Knox Borough Due in Court Next Week

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – A Leeper man charged with the theft of a four-wheeler in Knox Borough is scheduled to stand for a hearing in court next week.

Court documents indicate 55-year-old Lawrence M. Everett is scheduled to stand for a preliminary hearing in Clarion County Central Court at 8:45 a.m. on Tuesday, November 2, on the following charges:

– Theft by Unlawful Taking-Movable Property, Felony 3

– Receiving Stolen Property, Misdemeanor 1

He is currently free on $10,000.00 unsecured bail.

The charges stem from a theft reported in Knox Borough, Clarion County, in June.

Details of the case:

According to a criminal complaint, on June 21, Chief Nicole Bauer, of the Knox Borough Police Department, was contacted by Pennsylvania State Police regarding a theft of a Yamaha Warrior four-wheeler in Knox Borough on June 20.

Chief Bauer then made contact with the owner of the stolen vehicle.

According to the complaint, the owner reported that they had asked Lawrence Everett to work on the four-wheeler and saw the four-wheeler at Everett’s residence in Knox Borough on June 20. However, when they drove by again around 5:00 p.m., the four-wheeler was no longer there.

The owner then asked Everett about the four-wheeler, and he reportedly said “I don’t know, I thought you had gotten it,” then said, “Someone must have stolen it.” The owner then returned home and contacted the state police.

The complaint notes the owner reported the four-wheeler was purchased in the spring of 2020 for $800.00.

Chief Bauer then spoke to Everett.

According to the complaint, Everett told Chief Bauer that on June 17, he met two men at his residence who wanted to look at a trailer he had listed for sale online. The men agreed to buy the trailer that day and gave him $800.00 cash for it. He then met the men again on June 20 to finish the title work for the trailer, then later noticed the four-wheeler was no longer at his residence when he returned.

Chief Bauer asked Everett numerous times for the names of the men, but Everett stated he did not get their names, the complaint notes.

The missing four-wheeler was then located at a known residence in Rimersburg Borough on June 22, according to the complaint.

Police spoke to a known male at the residence who reportedly stated he received the four-wheeler on the night of June 20 from two men during an exchange for another four-wheeler.

The stolen Warrior four-wheeler was then towed by Cornman’s Towing.

Everett was interviewed again on June 24.

According to the complaint, Everett denied selling the four-wheeler but when asked if he would take a polygraph, he refused. He reportedly stated that he only sold the trailer to the two men for $800.00 cash on June 17, then met them at a notary on June 20.

Chief Bauer also met with a second known man on June 24. The second known man reported that on June 17, he and his brother went to Everett’s house to look at a trailer Everett had listed for sale. He said he gave Everett $800.00 to purchase the trailer, the complaint states.

The man also told police that while he was looking at the trailer, Everett was trying to sell him and his brother a four-wheeler. He reported that when they met again on June 20 to transfer ownership of the trailer, Everett pulled over somewhere near Franklin and asked the brothers if they wanted to buy the four-wheeler, and they agreed to buy it for $250.00. He told police that Everett said he and his brother could go and pick up the four-wheeler, and they did, but he noticed there was no key in the ignition, so his brother sent a message to Everett asking about the key, according to the complaint.

The third known man was also interviewed and gave the same summary of events as the second known man. He also provided police with text messages between himself and Everett regarding the four-wheeler key, and he asked Everett: “You got a key for that quad?” and Everett replied: “No,” the complaint states.

According to the complaint, on June 28, Everett contacted the Knox Borough Police again and stated that the two males gave him money on June 20 and told him they were going to take the four-wheeler.

Everett told police that he told the men he “wanted nothing to do with it,” but failed to give the money back, the complaint continues.

He was arraigned in front of Magisterial District Judge Jarah Lee Heeter at 8:30 a.m. on July 29.

