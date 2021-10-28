Local Woman Completes White Coat Ceremony at Edward Via College of Osteopathic Medicine

BLACKSBURG, Va. – On Sunday, October 17, at Burruss Hall Auditorium on the Virginia Tech Campus, Paige Aaron received her official white coat from the Edward Via College of Osteopathic Medicine in Blacksburg, VA.

Dr. Bart Matson, OB/GYN in Clarion, Pa., attended the White Coat Ceremony, as he was the physician that delivered Paige 23 years ago and has continued to serve as a mentor and family friend over the years.

The White Coat Ceremony is a traditional rite of passage for medical students, signifying a student’s acceptance into the medical field.

Paige was a Magna Cum Laude graduate of the University of Pittsburgh with the degree of Bachelor of Science in Molecular Biology, Cell Biology, and Biochemistry with Minors in Chemistry & United States History on May 4, 2021, at PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pa.

While attending the University of Pittsburgh, Paige was an honors student, inducted into the National Society of Collegiate Scholars, served as the Service Chair for the Red Cross Club, and was a volunteer at the Oakland Veteran’s Affairs Hospital. Paige was a member of the American Medical Student Association. Paige was also a Math and Science tutor for the University of Pittsburgh student athletes.

A 2017, Valedictorian from Clarion-Limestone Area High School, Paige is the daughter of Patrick and Kathy Aaron of Strattanville, Pa.

