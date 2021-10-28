Michael Patton Advising: Credit Scores Reach Record High
CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Michael Patton, of Patton Financial Advising, submitted the following article: Credit Scores Reach Record High.
The average FICO® credit score in the United States reached a record high of 711 in 2020, despite the financial challenges of the pandemic. In fact — contrary to what might be expected — consumer debt management improved after January 2020, with shrinking debt, decreased use of credit, and a drop in late payments.(1)
This may reflect more cautious spending by consumers in the face of a struggling economy, as well as support from government stimulus. Even so, credit scores have been steadily increasing for the last decade.(2)
Patton Financial Advising
51 N. 4th Avenue
Clarion, PA 16214
814-226-9400
Toll-free 1-877-547-2751
Visit website: www.pattonadvising.com
Securities offered through Cetera Financial Specialists LLC, member FINRA/SIPC. Advisory services offered through Cetera Investment Advisers LLC. Cetera entities are under separate ownership fhttps://www.exploreclarion.com/?p=353744rom any other entity.
Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.