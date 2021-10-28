 

Michael Patton Advising: Credit Scores Reach Record High

Thursday, October 28, 2021 @ 12:10 AM

Posted by exploreClarion

Michael-Patton-new-e1545260474797-1024x933-1-1024x681CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Michael Patton, of Patton Financial Advising, submitted the following article: Credit Scores Reach Record High.

The average FICO® credit score in the United States reached a record high of 711 in 2020, despite the financial challenges of the pandemic. In fact — contrary to what might be expected — consumer debt management improved after January 2020, with shrinking debt, decreased use of credit, and a drop in late payments.(1)

This may reflect more cautious spending by consumers in the face of a struggling economy, as well as support from government stimulus. Even so, credit scores have been steadily increasing for the last decade.(2)

Read the full article here: http://www.pattonadvising.com/Credit-Scores-Reach-Record-High.c9783.htm

Patton Financial Advising
51 N. 4th Avenue
Clarion, PA 16214
814-226-9400

Toll-free 1-877-547-2751

Visit website: www.pattonadvising.com

Securities offered through Cetera Financial Specialists LLC, member FINRA/SIPC. Advisory services offered through Cetera Investment Advisers LLC. Cetera entities are under separate ownership fhttps://www.exploreclarion.com/?p=353744rom any other entity.


