Planetarium to Host Stars Over Clarion, Laser Extravaganza

CLARION, Pa. – Clarion University Physics Department will present Stars Over Clarion on November 4 in Donald D. Peirce Planetarium.

The shows will take place at 7:00 p.m. and 8:00 p.m. on Thursday, November 4, at the planetarium, which is located in Grunenwald Science and Technology Center.

Stars Over Clarion combines ancient storytelling with modern understanding of celestial bodies to explore the month’s night sky and highlight any important events which may have occurred in the sky over Clarion.

Guests are required to wear facemasks. Admission to Stars Over Clarion is free. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Seating is limited.

Physics alumnus James Sanders will return to campus to present Laser Extravaganza on November 5-14 in Peirce Planetarium.

Laser shows will include the Halloween Laser Spooktacular, Lasermania, Prismatica, Laser Pink Floyd, Laser Led Zeppelin, Laser U2, and Laser Beatles. For a full schedule and to purchase tickets, visit www.flyscience.net/laser.

The planetarium is handicapped-accessible. To reach the planetarium, located on the second floor of the STC, enter through the front doors facing Greenville Avenue and either take the stairs to the second floor or use the elevators located at the north (left) end of the building. The planetarium is at the top of the stairs, to the right.

