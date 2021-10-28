Police Investigating Burglary at Church in Parker

HOVEY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police are currently investigating a report of a burglary at a church in the Parker area.

Butler-based State Police say on Sunday, October 24, an unknown individual(s) broke into a church located on Robinson Road in Hovey Township, Armstrong County.

According to police, the suspect(s) also attempted to break into the residence of the caretaker, a 65-year-old Parker man.

The investigation is ongoing.

PSP Butler released the above report on Thursday, October 28, 2021.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.