Say What?!: Bear Crashes Wedding Reception in Mexico

MEXICO – Guests at a wedding in Mexico were shocked by an uninvited guest who crashed the reception: a bear in search of food.

Video footage captured at the event shows the bear knocking over a chair and putting its front paws on a table during dinner at the wedding reception in Chipinque Ecological Park in Nuevo Leon.

