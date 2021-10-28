Services Announced for Darrell and Marjorie Horner

Marjorie J. Horner, 84, of Rimersburg, passed away on Tuesday, October 5, 2021 and Darrell R. Horner, Sr., 86, of Rimersburg, passed away on Wednesday, October 13, 2021.

Family and friends will be received from 11 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. on Saturday, October 30, 2021 at the Burns Funeral Home & Crematorium, Inc. in Rimersburg with Military Honors to be accorded by the American Legion Honor Guard Post #0454 and the VFW Post #7132 of Rimersburg at 12:45 p.m.

Funeral services will follow in the funeral home at 1 p.m. with Rev. Gary Guntrum, pastor of the Carwick Wesleyan Church.

Full obituaries can be viewed here: Marjorie and Darrell

