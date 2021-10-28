Shippenville Man Charged With Damaging Skill Machine, Attempting to Steal Money Waives Hearing

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – A Shippenville man waived his hearing in court on Tuesday for allegedly damaging a skill machine in Shippenville and attempting to steal the money inside it.

Court documents indicate the following charges against 53-year-old Jon Frederick Mendenhall were waived for court on Tuesday, October 26:

– Theft by Unlawful Taking-Movable Property, Misdemeanor 3

– Criminal Mischief – Damage Property, Summary

The charges have been transferred to the Clarion County Court of Common Pleas.

The charges stem from an incident that occurred in Paint Township, Clarion County, late last month.

Details of the case:

According to a criminal complaint, around 11:00 p.m. on Thursday, September 30, Jon Mendenhall went to the Shippenville 24-Hour Laundromat and vandalized the Silver Falls Coin Drop machine in an attempt to steal money from inside the machine, but was unsuccessful.

The complaint states Mendenhall did approximately $50.00 damage to the machine.

The charges were filed against Mendenhall through Magisterial District Judge Timothy P. Schill’s office on October 4.

