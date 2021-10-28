 

SPONSORED: Long Shot Ammo & Arms Is More Than a Gun Shop: Axe Throwing, Virtual Range, Piston Range, and More!

Thursday, October 28, 2021 @ 12:10 AM

Posted by Joanne Bauer

FAIRMOUNT CITY, Pa. (EYT) – Long Shot Ammo & Arms is much more than a gun shop!

The shop has expanded to offer activities such as axe throwing, a virtual range, and a pistol range.

Axe Throwing Long Shot

Swift Safariland Museum

The Swift Safariland Museum at Long Shot features big game trophies from all over the world. Some of these trophies include an elephant, grizzly bear, lions, and much more.

The story behind each hunt is what makes this museum special. Almost all of the animals were taken with .220 Swift Caliber.

IMG_1650

IMG_1370

Hours:

Monday: 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.
Tuesday: 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.
Wednesday: 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.
Thursday: 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.
Friday: 9:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.
Saturday: 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.
Sunday: 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Long Shot Ammo & Arms is located at 660 Longview Road, Fairmount City, Pa. 16224.

For more information, call 814-365-7028 or visit their website: https://huntlongshot.com/.

IMG_6547


Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

