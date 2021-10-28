State Police Calls: Theft Investigation, Harassment Incidents

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – Clarion-based State Police responded to the following calls:

(Photo by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography)

Theft in Monroe Township

Around 9:37 a.m. on Thursday, October 21, Clarion-based State Police initiated an investigation into a theft of ten trash bags of miscellaneous clothing items, valued at a total of $1,500.00, from the Goodwill store in Monroe Township.

Police say the investigation led to 51-year-old Kimberly Mendenhall and 28-year-old Krysten Keener, both of Shippenville, and related charges are pending.

Harassment in Perry Township

Clarion-based State Police initiated an investigation into a report of harassment at a location on Spring Road in Perry Township on October 11.

The investigation is ongoing.

Harassment in Paint Township

Around 3:32 p.m. on October 25, a known victim reported an assault to Clarion-based State Police.

The assault reportedly took place at a location on Paint Boulevard in Paint Township on October 21.

The investigation is ongoing.

