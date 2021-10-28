State Police Investigating Theft of Vehicle in Salem Township

SALEM TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Clarion-based State Police are investigating after a vehicle was reported stolen in Salem Township on Monday.

Around 10:24 p.m. on Monday, October 25, Clarion-based State Police received a call from a known 43-year-old female victim of Lamartine, Salem Township, Clarion County, reporting that her vehicle had been stolen.

The vehicle is described as a black 2004 Volkswagen with registration LPM3819.

The investigation is ongoing.

