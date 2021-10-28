Barrows Seeks Re-Election As Newbie Mayor

NEW BETHLEHEM, Pa. (EYT) – New Bethlehem businessman Gordon Barrows has announced his intent to run for reelection for Mayor of New Bethlehem Borough in the general election on Tuesday, November 2.

Gordon Barrows, a 2005 graduate of Redbank Valley High School, served on the New Bethlehem Borough Council for eight years before being sworn in as New Bethlehem Mayor in December of 2019.

“After prayer and deep reflection, I wish to continue using my talents to best support the community I call home. My desire to continue serving as mayor is deeply rooted in my life-long commitment to the New Bethlehem area and Redbank Valley community,” said Barrows.

Barrows, who was employed by Tom’s Riverside grocery store for most of his high school and college career, holds a Bachelor of Science in Computer Information Systems as well as a Masters of Business Administration from Clarion University. Barrows is currently pursuing a Ph.D. equivalent Doctorate of Business Administration degree in Information Technology from Liberty University.

“My love for New Bethlehem, and commitment to the Redbank Valley community, began with the many people I met while bagging groceries and mopping floors at Tom’s Riverside.”

Barrows operates technology and Internet-marketing firm, TechReady Professionals, parent company for hyper-local community website RedbankValley.org. The firm has been in operation since 2010 and employs a ten-member team.

“As Mayor, I will continue to represent the people of New Bethlehem Borough by helping to facilitate strategic partnerships, educate the community on the benefits of economic development, advocate for local and regional competitive economic vitality as well as help to promote civic leadership and community engagement.”

Barrows serves on the Redbank Valley Chamber of Commerce (Past President), New Bethlehem Borough Council (Mayor), Redbank Renaissance, Redbank Valley Municipal Authority, Redbank Valley Community Center, and the Redbank Valley Education Foundation.

Additionally, Barrows volunteers on committees for the Redbank Valley School District, Southern Clarion Police Association, Redbank Valley Trails Association, and the Redbank Valley Alumni Association. He is also a first responder (Fire-Police) for the New Bethlehem Fire Company and serves on the Board of Review for the New Bethlehem Boy Scouts.

“I would be honored to have the privilege of continuing to serve the people of New Bethlehem, to support business, community, and personal growth within the borough, while maintaining the small-town appeal and family-friendly environment that makes New Bethlehem such great place to work, live and raise a family.”

Furthermore, Mr. Barrows serves as a liturgist and Sunday school teacher for the New Bethlehem First United Methodist Church and the Redbank Valley United Methodist Cooperative Ministry. He is pursuing a second master’s degree in the form of several ministry graduate certificates as a prerequisite for admission into a Ph.D. equivalent doctorial seminary program to preach in ministry as an ordained pastor.

Mr. Barrows enjoys spending time with his family, flying drones, and photographing community events. He has lived in the New Bethlehem area since 1992.

