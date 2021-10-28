Knox Borough Mayor’s Race Sees Two Different Types of Candidates

KNOX BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – Incumbent Rich Cochran is seeking reelection to his second full term as mayor of Knox Borough, while challenger Melissa Wolfe hopes to win the position for the next four years.

(Pictured above, from left: Rich Cochran and Melissa Wolfe)

Rich Cochran

Cochran is the Republican candidate and incumbent mayor, previously being selected to the position by the borough council in May of 2017 following the passing of Mayor Frank Agnello.

He was later elected in 2017 to the mayoralty following a write-in campaign.

“I think I’m doing a good job,” Cochran told exploreClarion.com. “I was on council for 11 years before I took the mayor position, so I’ve been involved with this for quite a while.”

The largest issue facing Knox, said Cochran, is a replacement of the town’s water lines, which he said are getting old.

“A lot of it is coming from grant money, so it’s not going to cost the citizens very much money,” he said. “We’re doing a two-stage deal. The first is all grant money, and the second one will be partial grant and partial loan.”

According to Cochran, bids for the first stage of the water will go out within the next couple of months. He is hoping to see the first stage begin next spring.

“I definitely want to see the water lines get replaced because we’ve already done the sewer,” he said, “but, that’s a matter of time for that to happen. I’m not guaranteeing that’s going to happen in the next four years.”

Apart from the water issue, Cochran stated Knox is not facing any other issues.

“Everything is going pretty good in Knox,” he said.

Cochran said there is not a part of Knox he dislikes.

“I like everything about Knox: there’s nice people – the businesses are growing a bit – and everything is going good in town.”

Regarding the borough’s recent hiring of a second police officer, Cochran said he has heard a difference of opinion on the issue, but would not comment whether he supports it or not.

“I’m not going to get into that conversation,” he said. “I’ve been around long enough; I’ve heard they need more, they need less. That’s all the more I’m going to say about that.”

Cochran is a lifelong resident of Knox. He is currently employed by Structural Modulars, Inc., having worked with them for close to 30 years, currently as a sales representative. He is also the president of the Knox Fire Company.

Melissa Wolfe

Melissa Wolfe is the Democratic candidate for Knox Borough Mayor.

Wolfe said that she is running for the position because she feels a drive to serve her community, and is running with the slogan “Knox: A Community in Unity!”

“One of the main reasons I feel I would be a decent candidate for being town mayor is I put political parties aside because I’ve always been raised to be an open-minded person,” she told exploreClarion.com. “I want people to be able to come to me if they have issues, concerns, praises on what this town offers, or how to make things better in our community.”

She said one of her goals as mayor would be to “beautify” the town, stating there are some derelict buildings in the borough she would like to see renovated.

“I think one way to renovate all that and maybe draw people back in would be to have some type of contest and beautify up the buildings. Make the town more beautified and more inviting to others.”

Wolfe would like to see a community event in Knox every month to bring people together.

“I like Knox, and I want people to know my passion that I have for Knox,” she commented. “There are good things in our community, but there are always some things we can do to make our community stick out and make us proud of who we are.”

Regarding Knox having two police officers, Wolfe said she was in support of it.

“The borough is home. It’s a safety net for me, and I want others to feel that same safety and security. I do feel we do need those two patrolmen.”

Regarding her political affiliation, Wolfe said she wants people to know she is open-minded and is willing to listen to anyone to solve the community’s problems.

“I know we have negative things that need to be addressed and taken care of, but I look at that as a mutual manner and be willing to have the right to hear people’s thoughts and opinions and work from that. Sometimes it does open your eyes to a different angle you’ve never seen before.”

Wolfe is a member of the Knox Horsethief Committee, serving as its secretary for the last seven years. She has also been part of the Knox Civic Club since 1999 and served as both president and vice-president.

Additionally, she volunteers at the Knox Public Library and is an active member of the Knox United Methodist Church, helping out with many of their activities such as vacation Bible school, craft night, and kids’ club.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.