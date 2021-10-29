A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area.

Today – Showers. High near 53. East wind 10 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New precipitation amounts between three quarters and one inch possible.

Tonight – Showers, mainly before 1am. Low around 46. East wind 6 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Saturday – Showers, mainly after 2pm. High near 56. Light east wind. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Saturday Night – Showers, mainly before 8pm. Low around 46. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Sunday – A slight chance of showers before 2pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 56. West wind 6 to 9 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Sunday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 40.

Monday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 53.

Monday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 35.

Tuesday – A chance of rain and snow showers between 8am and 9am, then a chance of rain showers after 9am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 48. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Tuesday Night – A chance of rain and snow showers before 1am, then a chance of snow showers between 1am and 2am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 31. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Wednesday – A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 46. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Wednesday Night – A chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 31. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Thursday – A chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 46. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.