Big Assist: Anthony Living Up to Setting Legacy at Clarion, Helps Bobcats to Sweep of Otto-Eldred

CLARION, Pa (EYT/D9) — Noel Anthony was well aware of the role she was inheriting.

And, the big-time pressure that went along with it.

(Above, Noel Anthony was the Hager Paving Incorporated Player of the Game on Thursday night.)

Being a setter for the Clarion volleyball isn’t just a job. There’s a legacy there, established by the eight players at the position before her who have made 13 all-state teams since 2001.

Anthony, though, was undaunted by the expectations. She knew it was her turn to add her name to that illustrious list with the likes of Brenna Campbell, Katie Eustis, and Emily Sandora.

The senior had another outstanding night against visiting Otto-Eldred in the District 9 Class A quarterfinals on Thursday with 34 assists as the Bobcats earned a 25-15, 25-11, 25-13 sweep.

“At the beginning of the season, I was really nervous because, you know, I was filling some pretty big shoes,” Anthony said. “I adjusted with the team well, and we’ve really formed that bond, especially in the playoffs. I’m just really excited.”

It’s hard not to get excited with the wealth of weapons Clarion has at the net.

Korrin Burns had 16 kills, Aryana Girvan 11, and Payton Simko pitched in seven — with only one hitting error — as the Bobcats rolled up 39 kills as a team.

“We have layers to our offense,” said Clarion coach Shari Campbell. “We have three tempos that we run, and then we have some back-row attacks. We are really spreading the blockers. We overload at times in certain zones, so there’s a lot behind what we’re doing.”

The offense runs through Anthony, and she now has 510 assists this season. She also showed off a deceptive hit that looks like a set, but floats over her head and the net and drops into a deserted, dead spot on the floor.

In theory, anyway.

It worked a few times. It also resulted in a carry call twice.

“I was so excited about that,” Anthony said, chuckling. “And, then they called a carry. I was like, ‘Oh. OK.’”

Anthony, though, knows her real value is setting up her teammates to get the more traditional kills.

She’s done that well.

Few hit the ball as hard as Burns. The all-state senior outside hitter has 346 kills already this season.

Anthony and Burns work together like a machine.

“A lot of practice,” Anthony said. “I watched Brenna. I’ve watched the other setters, and I have a really good visual of the game. I see where everyone is.”

Shari Campbell is also happy with how Anthony is performing, especially now under playoff pressure.

“She understands the game, she’s a student of the game,” Campbell said. “It’s great to see her get on the court and see success. She has great hitters to work with, and they do a lot of connection work. They work really well together, taking feedback.”

Clarion (15-0) hasn’t lost a set since September 20 against Warren. The Bobcats have also won 39 straight matches.

The Bobcats started a little slow against Otto-Eldred, trailing 4-2 out of the gate, and were tied at 6-6 before rattling off the next six points.

Clarion had no trouble after that dispatching the Terrors.

“I thought defensively we were okay,” said Otto-Eldred coach Fawn Miller. “We just had a hard time when we were making the digs. We just weren’t making the connections on the hits.”

Otto-Eldred had only seven kills as a team in the match.

“We had a lot of errors,” Miller said. “They’re a really good team. We knew that coming in. We were hoping if we could just get one set, we could kind of change the dynamic because I know they aren’t used to dropping sets. Clarion has built a legacy, and there are some good teams in D9 this year. I’m proud of my girls.”

Clarion will play Clarion-Limestone at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday at a site and time to be determined in the Class A semifinals.

“I think it was good to have the focus we had tonight,” Anthony said. “We had a lot of energy, which was really nice. This was a lot of fun.”

