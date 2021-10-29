Charlotte Dolores Rizer Fichtner, passed away, on Wednesday morning, October 27, 2021 at

Southwoods Assisted Living in Titusville, PA. She was 95 years young and left this Earth to enter

eternal life with her Lord and Savior.



Charlotte enjoyed reading her Bible daily, playing Bingo & cards, writing poetry, reading, gardening, and laughing and joking with her family and friends.

Charlotte was born on August 29, 1926 in Hyndman, PA to Gladys Rizer, who died when Charlotte was 2 years old. She was raised by her grandmother, Pearl Rizer, who also raised her as a sister to her mother’s siblings.

She graduated from Hyndman High School.

During WWII, she worked at the Hoover Plant in Canton, OH making munitions for the war.

She was a homemaker and while living in Greenville, PA she worked at Judge’s Dairy.

On April 5, 1946 she married Arden Dalton Fichtner, who preceded her in death on December 7, 1996.

Also preceding her in death was her son, David Michael Fichtner; her granddaughter, Shelly Lynn Wice, and her “brothers and sisters”, Charles (Buck) Rizer, Robert Rizer, Pauline Carey, Nora (Noni) Shaheen, and Helen Mason.

She is survived by her children, Susan Hackworth of Meadville, PA, Suzette Berdine of Warren, PA, Arden Fichtner Jr. of Phoenix, AZ, Greta (Tom) Wice of Dempseytown, PA; her daughter-in-law, Dawn Fichtner of Townville, PA; her grandchildren, John Hackworth of San Francisco, CA, Steven (Megan) Hackworth of Bridgeville, PA, Patrick (Renee) Berdine of Russell, PA, Christopher (Kayce) Berdine of Pittsburgh, PA, Brian (Kayle) Wice of Oil City, PA and Jackie (Neti Poompukdee) Wice of Thailand, and her 11 great grandchildren.

The family wants to express a great deal of gratitude to the staff of Southwoods Assisted Living. They have been invaluable for the comfort, attention and nurture given to their family these

past years.

Also, many thanks to Hospice of Crawford County.

Graveside services will be held on Friday, October 29, 2021 at 11:00 am at Kinsley Cemetery,Townville, PA with Rev. Marshal Lillie, Hospice of Crawford County Chaplain, officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Charlotte’s name to any Humane Society or to a charity of one’s choice.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Ryan M. Warren Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 33353 N. Main Street, Townville, PA.

Please take a moment to share a memory or condolence with the family on Charlotte’s Book of Memories at www.WarrenFH.com.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.