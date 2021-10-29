Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Pumpkin Caramel Cupcakes

Not only do kids love to eat these cupcakes, but they can also help bake them, too!

Ingredients

1 package yellow cake mix (regular size)

1 can (15 ounces) pumpkin



2/3 cup water1/4 cup maple syrup3 large eggs, room temperature4 teaspoons sugar4 teaspoons ground cinnamonDash salt1 carton (16 ounces) caramel apple dipChocolate frosting and decorating icing, optional

Directions

-Preheat oven to 350°. Line 24 muffin cups with paper liners. Combine the first 8 ingredients. Beat on low speed 30 seconds; beat on medium 2 minutes.

-Fill prepared cups three-fourths full. Bake until a toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean, 18-22 minutes. Cool in pans 10 minutes before removing to wire racks to cool completely.

-Frost cupcakes with caramel apple dip. Decorate, if desired, with frosting and decorating icing. Refrigerate leftovers.

