Clarion Girls Soccer Team Comes Up Short Against Brockway in Playoffs

BROCKWAY, Pa. (EYT/D9) – On a beautiful autumn evening under the lights of Varischetti Field in Brockway, the Clarion girls soccer team played their semifinal playoff game against No. 1 Brockway.

The healthy starters were ready to continue their winning ways after beating Port Allegany. Unfortunately for the Bobcats, their high-powered, quick-strike offense had plenty of opportunities and shots on goal, but came up short, 4-1, to dash their hopes of a District 9 crown.

In the first 10 minutes of the game, Clarion had two penalty kick opportunities.

The first came when left striker Lexi Coull was fouled and Alex Leadbetter, coming off a playoff hat trick against Port Allegany, took the shot that sailed just over the crossbar.

Co-captain right-winger Evelyn Lerch was subsequently fouled, and she took her own penalty kick to the lower-left 90 with the goalkeeper guessing correctly and stopping the shot.

The Bobcats were relentless, keeping the ball in the offensive territory. Brockway, though, finally found a weakness, playing the ball upfield to an awaiting center striker, who scored to make the score 1-0.

Coull and Lerch had three first-half fast-break shots each, peppering the Brockway goaltender, but unable to find the mesh.

Center midfielder Anna Gribik crossed a perfect shot to Lerch, who shot low on the Brockway keeper, who stopped her cold. As the minutes dwindled in the first half, Brockway threw in from out of bounds to a midfielder, who shot across the goalmouth to an awaiting right wing, who scored, making a 2-0 Brockway lead going into the half.

Clarion coach Chris Schonbachler kept the lineup the same as the Bobcats started the second half.

After 5 minutes of play, defenders Robyn Stahlman, Mercedes Cunningham, and Olivia Hannold, along with midfielder Abbi Frederick, saw another challenge coming. Brockway came in hard from the right with a shot that sailed over goalie Chesney Boggess’ hands to make the score 3-0.

Shortly after, the ball pinballed in the box with Boggess unable to see the ball with so many bodies shielding her view and the ball dribbled in for a 4-0 Brockway lead.

But this is playoff soccer, and anything can happen with a quick-strike offense. Schonbachler pulled Leadbetter back on defense and pushed defender Hannold up to left wing. Midfielder JJ Wilson and Joyce Kim accompanied Gribik in the midfield. Hannold then found an opportunity and crossed a pass to Lerch on a field switch.

Lerch came in and collided with the defender and goalie, got back up, and tapped the ball that seemed to go in slow motion in front of the net and missed wide.

Coull dribbled up-field and found Lerch on the left side. Lerch then took a rocket shot that rebounded into the goal off the defender to get Clarion on the board, but Brockway still had a 4-1 lead.

Gribik took a long shot from outside 20 yards and dinged the crossbar. Gribik shot again minutes later with a blistering kick that bounced off the goalie’s chest with Lerch closing in, only to have the goalie cover up in the last second.

Clarion once again made it to the semifinals for the second year in a row.

Boggess was outstanding in goal again, making 16 saves during the course of the evening.

For the seniors, their last game was bittersweet with many of the girls playing together since Pre-K YMCA soccer 15 years ago. It may be the end of an era for some of the squad but with new freshman faces and some seasoned athletes returning with plenty of fire power, this team has more to prove in a challenging and competitive District 9 stable of teams.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.