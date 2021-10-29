Clarion Hospital Reports 34 New COVID-19 Cases, One Death
CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Clarion Hospital has reported 34 new positive COVID-19 cases and one additional death since their previous report.
The previous report was released on Monday, October 25, 2021.
Butler Health System COVID-19 Update Thursday, October 28, 2021:
Testing
Clarion Hospital
Total tests thru 10/27/2021: 16,035
Test obtained at CH outdoor facility: 13,500
Positives: 2,825
Butler Memorial Hospital
Total tests thru 10/27/2021: 70,223
Tests obtained at BMH outdoor facility: 23,285
Positives: 7,997
Hospital Inpatients as of 10/28/2021, 7:30 a.m.:
Clarion Hospital: 11 patients. 0 suspected. 11 confirmed. 3 ICU.
Department of Health reporting: Clarion Hospital reported one death on 10/28/2021.
Butler Memorial Hospital: 47 patients. 1 suspected. 46 confirmed. 7 ICU.
Department of Health reporting: Butler Memorial Hospital reported one death on 10/25/2021.
Note: BHS reports its data only. PA DOH data and other sources may be different due to differences in data collection and format.
