Clarion Hospital Reports 34 New COVID-19 Cases, One Death

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Clarion Hospital has reported 34 new positive COVID-19 cases and one additional death since their previous report.

The previous report was released on Monday, October 25, 2021.

Butler Health System COVID-19 Update Thursday, October 28, 2021:

Testing

Clarion Hospital

Total tests thru 10/27/2021: 16,035

Test obtained at CH outdoor facility: 13,500

Positives: 2,825

Butler Memorial Hospital

Total tests thru 10/27/2021: 70,223

Tests obtained at BMH outdoor facility: 23,285

Positives: 7,997

Hospital Inpatients as of 10/28/2021, 7:30 a.m.:

Clarion Hospital: 11 patients. 0 suspected. 11 confirmed. 3 ICU.

Department of Health reporting: Clarion Hospital reported one death on 10/28/2021.

Butler Memorial Hospital: 47 patients. 1 suspected. 46 confirmed. 7 ICU.

Department of Health reporting: Butler Memorial Hospital reported one death on 10/25/2021.

Note: BHS reports its data only. PA DOH data and other sources may be different due to differences in data collection and format.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.